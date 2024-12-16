PNN

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 16: The 3rd edition of Kanti Rana's Child Art Competition successfully concluded with an inspiring display of young creative talent at the Wall Painting 2024 event. The competition celebrated the artistic abilities of children, encouraging them to showcase their imagination and creativity through vibrant wall paintings.

Chief Guest Abeer Vivek Abrol graced the occasion and presented prizes to the winners, recognizing their hard work and exceptional talent. The event brought together budding artists from across Vadodara, creating a platform to nurture and appreciate young minds in the field of art.

The competition was organized under the leadership of Hitesh Rana of Sarjan Art Gallery, Vadodara. Hitesh Rana carries forward the legacy of his father, Kanti Rana, who established the Hobby Art Center in Vadodara 55 years ago, laying the foundation for fostering art and creativity in the region.

During his visit to Gujarat, Abeer Vivek Abrol is also scheduled to meet and interact with renowned artists such as Jyoti Bhatt and Amit Ambalal, further strengthening his engagement with the art community. He will also visit the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum, known for its rich collection of art and cultural heritage.

The organizers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all participants, parents, and supporters for making the event a grand success. The competition not only fostered creativity but also highlighted the importance of art in a child's development.

The event concluded with words of encouragement for the young participants, motivating them to continue pursuing their artistic passions and contributing to the vibrant art culture of Vadodara.

