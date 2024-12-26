PNN

Franklin Park (New Jersey) [US], December 26: Andaaz Restaurant, a culinary gem in New Jersey, is proud to unveil its exquisite new menu, meticulously crafted by the distinguished Executive Pastry Chef Mohammad Sameer. A visionary in the art of pastry, Chef Sameer brings a wealth of international experience and a deep passion for innovation to the Andaaz dining experience.

Chef Sameer began his illustrious culinary journey at the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, where he earned accolades such as Best Star Employee in Food Production (2014) and Employee of the Year (2015). His tenure at the Taj was marked by his exceptional talent in bread-making, viennoiseries, and a variety of pastry specialties, laying the groundwork for a remarkable career.

Building on this strong foundation, Chef Sameer advanced to Andaz by Hyatt, New Delhi, where he quickly rose to the role of Sous Chef. At Andaz, he demonstrated exceptional leadership, mentoring his team and driving operational excellence. His innovative approach to menu development set a benchmark for delivering unique and memorable dining experiences.

Chef Sameer's global culinary expertise further expanded during his tenure in Saudi Arabia, where he took on pre-opening roles for several prominent dining establishments, including Naya Daur, Vanguard, and Umbrella. As Pre-Opening Head Chef, he excelled in designing state-of-the-art kitchens, establishing operational protocols, and creating menus that seamlessly aligned with each restaurant's vision. His exceptional ability to build high-performing culinary teams and conceptualize successful dining experiences solidified his reputation as a specialist in launching acclaimed dining concepts.

Chef Sameer's new menu at Andaaz is a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, celebrating classic flavors reimagined with modern techniques. Highlights include the indulgent Mango Saffron Kulfi Baklava, a unique fusion of kulfi, pistachio baklava, and basbousa, and the delightful Raspberry Baked Shrikhand, a gluten-free treat featuring baked yogurt with raspberry jelly and pistachio soil. Other standouts include the vegan-friendly Ghevar Elaneer Payasam, the decadent Cardamom Chocolate Brownie Decadence, and the elegant Coffee Rasmalai Tiramisu, a masterful pairing of coffee-flavoured rasmalai and tiramisu.

The new menu promises an unforgettable culinary journey, appealing to diverse palates while showcasing Chef Sameer's extraordinary talent and artistry. Andaaz Restaurant invites patrons to experience these exceptional creations and celebrate the artistry of fine dining.

