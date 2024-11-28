New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): India's entry-level job market is poised for significant growth in FY 2024-25, with fresh talent being welcomed across Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT products and services, and non-tech sectors, according to a TeamLease report.

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are leading the charge in offering premium salaries, particularly in software development. Entry-level roles in this domain are projected to command an average salary of Rs 9.37 LPA, significantly outpacing Rs 6.23 LPA in IT Products and Services and Rs 6 LPA in Non-Tech sectors

Also Read | ???????????? ??? 10 ????????????? ??????????? ?????????? ??????????? 2024.

This trend underscores GCCs' focus on maintaining global standards and reflects their rapid expansion in India, which already employs over 1.66 million professionals.

The cybersecurity and network administration domain emerges as another standout area, driven by increasing cyber threats and the growing need to protect organisational IT infrastructure.

Also Read | Just a Chill Girl Meme Trend Go Viral Online: Women's Take on the 'Chill Guy' Funny Memes Rule the Internet With Hilarious Instagram Reels, Images and Posts That Are Relatable AF!.

GCCs are expected to offer an average salary of Rs 9.57 LPA, which is 40.12% higher than IT Products & Services (Rs 6.83 LPA) and nearly double that of non-tech sectors (Rs 5.17 LPA).

Demand for roles in data management and analytics is also surging, with salaries reflecting the value of data-driven decision-making. In this domain, entry-level professionals can expect average salaries of Rs 8.73 LPA in GCCs, Rs 7.07 LPA in IT Products & Services, and Rs 6.37 LPA in non-tech sectors.

Similarly, Cloud Solutions and Enterprise Applications Management roles are gaining traction, offering Rs 7.67 LPA in GCCs, Rs 6.07 LPA in IT, and Rs 6.53 LPA in non-tech sectors.

Increased cloud adoption in key industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing is driving this demand. TeamLease Digital's analysis also identifies top roles expected to be in high demand for FY 2024-25.

In GCCs, positions like penetration tester, data scientist, full-stack developer, and customer success specialist are projected to offer salaries ranging from Rs 11.8 LPA to Rs 8.8 LPA.

In IT Products & Services, big data developers, IT auditors, cloud security engineers, and IoT engineers will be sought after, with pay scales ranging from Rs 9.7 LPA to Rs 6.9 LPA.

Meanwhile, Non-Tech sectors are focusing on roles such as data engineer, SAP ABAP consultant, cybersecurity analyst, and automation engineer, offering salaries between Rs 9.4 LPA and Rs 6 LPA.

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, emphasised the transformative potential of these trends, saying, "Functional domains like cybersecurity and data analytics are witnessing heightened demand across industries, creating ample opportunities for entry-level talent. As organizations across GCCs, IT, and non-tec sectors evolve their talent acquisition strategies, entry-level candidates stand to gain immensely by equipping themselves with hybrid skills that align with industry requirements." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)