New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Aircraft engine supplier and services provider GE Aerospace has collaborated with Air India on the signing of a flight operations software contract. According to a press release, this strategic partnership marks Air India as the first enterprise in India to adopt GE's 'FlightPulse' pilot app along with Safety and Fuel Insight for its entire group.

Through the implementation of Safety Insight, Air India will gain access to advanced analytics and real-time data monitoring to bolster safety measures and ensure peak performance across its fleet, the release added.

Additionally, Fuel Insight will equip the enterprise with comprehensive fuel efficiency solutions, empowering the group to optimize journeys for enhanced fuel management.

The FlightPulse pilot app, complemented by its embedded Animation Module, will engage over 5,000 of Air India's flight crew by delivering personalized insights from flight data.

"This initiative aims to facilitate informed operational decisions and active participation in driving Air India's flight safety, training, and sustainability endeavours," it added.

Klaus Goersch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Air India, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Air India group airlines are thrilled to collaborate with GE Aerospace and integrate their innovative solutions into our operations. The future looks bright as we work hand in hand to shape the future of Air India and set new standards for excellence and efficiency."

Andrew Coleman, General Manager of GE Aerospace, Software, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are elated to embark on this journey with Air India, a true trailblazer in the aviation industry. This partnership signifies a shared commitment to innovation, safety, and operational excellence."

Under the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, Air India is positioned to drive significant changes in its operational landscape. GE Aerospace's software solutions will further empower the enterprise to solidify best practices in flight safety and revolutionize its fuel efficiency program across all flight operations. (ANI)

