Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 29: Last Saturday, Kevin Missal's Book Cafe opened with an exclusive launch and quite a special welcome to lovers of books, coffee and all things literary.

An exclusive launch recreating the bookish world of Kevin Missal's bestsellers

Coloured in dreamy hues on a cosy autumnal evening, the cafe became the perfect place to indulge in bookish conversations, favourite brews and sinful desserts. With two best-selling authors at the launch, an experiential tour of the cafe, and curated goodie bags with brand-new classics' edition, the launch was every bit a modern literary affair.

To give a taste of the literary space created by Missal, the launch started with a rendezvous with Kevin and special guest, Saksham Garg, author of Samsara, recounting stories about their friendship from college days-Missal studied in St. Stephens, while Garg was a student in Hindu College.

The authors continued with inspiring talks about how they made it in the publishing industry and signed books for their readers before wading into the milling crowd to enjoy the rest of the evening.

Experiential Tour: "Make your own croffle section" and coffee sampling by Potboiler

Then started the experiential tour of the cafe with the "make your own croffle" section". Hot croffles (a combination of croissant + waffles) were topped up every fifteen minutes by the cafe's in-house brewers, Potboiler; along with a choice of juicy home-made berry compote, whipped cream, biscoff spread and nutella with a powdery tart crust.

The next part of the experiential cafe tour was coffee tasting-a one-of-its-kind sampling with new brews concocted exclusively for the book cafe by Potboiler. While some guests were drooling over the Dracula's shot (a coffee tonic with a hint of cherry), the romantics ordered the Gatsby Latte (an iced/hot caramel popcorn latte) and Kevin's fans inevitably inclined towards Kevin's Mythical Brew, a fizzy cinnamon americano.

Story behind the collaboration between Kevin Missal and Potboiler

The cafe is a soulful collaboration with a Kolkata-based specialty coffee brand Potboiler and Kevin Missal's own journey as a writer.

As a young prodigy, by the age of 22 Missal had already become a best-selling author. However, his initial struggle to make a name in the publishing industry sensitised Missal to the struggles and needs of other writers who also dreamed of getting published one day. In fact, one of the main reasons why Missal opened the book cafe was to create a space for every writer.

A literary third-space where writers, readers and all things literary come together

The cafe is a one-of-its-kind literary space where readers can expect to meet their favourite authors, while for writers KMBC promises to become their creative space to write and find the guidance they need to publish. The collaboration with Potboiler, Missal says, is only "the beginning". He plans to open more cafes soon that would cater to book events, book promotions, author talks, meet-and-greet, book clubs, book swapping events and more. Who knows, soon he might even open a book pub!

About Kevin Missal

Kevin Missal is a national best-selling author of more than 20 books, with his latest novel Karna 2, Son of Surya, already out in November 2024. Missal is also a four time TedEx Speaker and founder of his own Marketing and Publishing Firm Hubhawks.

About Potboiler

Potboiler, a modern specialty coffee brand, was started as a passion project by Sonali Lakhotia in her college days and has been brewing specialty coffees for over 5 years now in Kolkata. This is their first collaboration outside of her home city.

The Kevin Missal Book Cafe is now brewing in Gurugram at Vipul Trade Center.

Discover the cozy charm of Kevin Missal's Book Cafe. Click here for direction: https://maps.app.goo.gl/QAzkKHNCm2fp1PNX6?g_st=com.google.maps.preview.copy

