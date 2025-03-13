Bengaluru, March 13: KRAFTON India today announced the launch of the highly anticipated BGMI 3.7 Update, bringing an expansive new battleground, Rondo Map, the immersive Golden Dynasty Mode, and a range of localized enhancements designed exclusively for Indian players.

With a player-first approach, this update seamlessly integrates global innovations with India-centric experiences, reinforcing KRAFTON India's commitment to delivering world-class gameplay tailored for its 200M+ strong community. The 3.7 Update marks a significant step in BGMI's evolution, ensuring players experience fresh, high-intensity action, deeper strategic play, and richer storytelling that pushes the boundaries of mobile battle royale gaming. PUBG 8th Anniversary: PUBG Battlegrounds 8th Anniversary Event Offers Exclusive Rewards to Players for Limited Period; Check Time, How To Claim and More.

Speaking on the development, Minu Lee, Head of IN Publishing Department, Krafton India, stated, "BGMI continues to evolve with every update, and with 3.7, we are delivering one of the most innovative gameplay experiences ever seen in the game. Krafton Original Rondo Map and Golden Dynasty bring fresh strategic depth, while localized features ensure that Indian players feel a deeper connection to the game. Our commitment remains strong - to provide cutting-edge, engaging, and culturally relevant content for our BGMI community."

'8x8 km Krafton Original Rondo Map' - A Fresh Battlefield with High-Stakes Action

'Rondo' is an all-new battleground where modern cities and traditional nature coexist in harmony. Designed to challenge players with its unique terrain, innovative mechanics, and dynamic gameplay, this vast 8x8 km map blends tranquil bamboo forests, expansive lakes, and neon-lit cityscapes, making every drop a high-octane adventure and offering players a mix of open and close-quarters combat. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, March 13, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapons and More.

Key locations:

Jadena City - A bustling urban environment filled with high-rise buildings, escalators for rapid movement, and dense alleyways that create opportunities for vertical and close-range engagements.

NEOX Factory - An industrial combat zone with a vehicle test track and production facility, offering both long-range and vehicle-based combat scenarios.

Yu Lin - A lush forested area with ponds and thick vegetation, providing natural cover and ideal for stealth-focused players.

Tin Lung Garden - Inspired by martial arts landscapes, this scenic area features rocky mountains, waterfalls, and traditional architecture, making for an immersive combat setting .

Game-Changing Features in Rondo

Deployable EMP devices - A new tool that can be strategically placed to disable enemy electronics, scopes, and vehicle functions, creating opportunities for ambushes.

Dual flight paths - The map features two possible flight routes, allowing for diverse drop locations and alternative strategies for early-game positioning. High-speed transport options - Players can take advantage of faster movement vehicles and unique transport hubs for quicker rotations.

Escalators & moving walkways - A game-changing mobility feature allowing for faster movement between key locations in urban environments.

Destructible terrain mechanics - Players can use explosives or melee tools to create new entry points, take down cover, or open up hidden areas.

Dynamic weather variations - The battlefield can shift between clear, foggy, and stormy conditions, impacting visibility and forcing adaptable combat strategies.

Multi-plane system - Randomly assigns players to different aircraft, ensuring varied drop dynamics and unexpected early-game encounters. Bamboo destruction mechanics - Bamboo forests can be destroyed using throwables and vehicles, offering new tactical opportunities for ambushes.

Pickaxe melee weapon - A tool that allows players to break barriers, create openings, or dismantle specific structures, enhancing the interactive environment.

Golden Dynasty Mode - Time-Altering Combat in a Mystical Kingdom The all-new Golden Dynasty Mode transports players to a realm of ancient grandeur, where floating islands, regal palaces, and time-bending warfare redefine strategic engagements. Key features include:

Set in a mystical kingdom with floating islands and regal palaces, bringing an element of fantasy to battle royale combat.

Reversal Blade - A unique melee weapon that lets players rewind a few seconds of their movements and health, providing an edge in combat.

Golden Scepter - A tactical deployable that creates a resurrection zone, allowing teammates to be revived at a fixed location.

Palace Conquest - A strategic mode where squads must compete to secure a grand palace, gaining exclusive loot and team-wide perks.

Camel Mounts - Players can traverse vast desert landscapes on camels, making rotation and positioning more dynamic.

Next-Gen Vehicles, Weapons & Gameplay Enhancements

To further enhance engagement, the update introduces new vehicles and weapons, expanding the game's arsenal and tactical mobility including:

6-Seater Pico Bus - A futuristic electric vehicle with acceleration boosts and energy regeneration, perfect for team-based rotations.

Blanc SUV - A rugged off-road vehicle with additional storage, designed for high-speed chases and quick getaways.

JS9 SMG - A new bullpup submachine gun with low recoil and high fire rate, ideal for mid-range and close-quarter combat.

Explosive Bow - A silent yet devastating long-range weapon that allows for stealthy eliminations and environmental damage.

Stun Gun - A tactical short-range weapon that immobilizes opponents temporarily, creating new crowd-control possibilities.

Armor Repair Stations - Players can now restore damaged armor mid-match, increasing survivability in extended engagements.

Ghillie Suit (Forest) - A camouflage suit optimized for Rondo's dense vegetation, offering an advantage for stealth players. Localized Enhancements, India-Exclusive Features & Exciting In-Game Events

Hindi voice packs - Improving in-game communication for Indian players, making coordination more immersive.

Culturally inspired content - Special region-specific in-game rewards, designed to resonate with Indian players.

Classic Map Enhancements - Upgrades to Mylta Power, Erangel Bridge, and other locations, ensuring improved textures, optimized performance, and better cover placements.

Reminisce Fragment - A new exploration-based feature that rewards players with high-value loot upon interaction.

India-focused events - India-first community-driven experiences including

Golden Moon Event -

Moonlit Warfare: Special night-themed battles with adaptive vision mechanics.

Exclusive Golden Rewards: Limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, and collectibles.

Time-Limited Challenges: Missions unlocking elite XP, in-game currency, and rare cosmetic items.

BGMI Cricket League Exchange Center - A limited-time IPL-inspired event where players can vote for their favorite teams and exchange in-game rewards. The BGMI 3.7 update is now available for download, and players can jump into the action today!

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

