NewsVoir

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9: Marwari Catalysts (MCats) has unveiled the next cohort of its flagship accelerator program, Thrive 9.0, spotlighting six high-potential, women-led startups that are transforming India's Healthcare and AI landscape.

Also Read | REDMI Note 15 Price, Launch Date, Specifications and Features – All About the Upcoming ‘108 Master Pixel Special Edition’ 5G Smartphone.

In an ecosystem where only 15% of funding goes to women founders, MCats is taking a decisive stand. With 35% female founders across its portfolio and women leading from within its own ranks, MCats is actively investing in an inclusive future. Thrive 9.0 is designed to scale these ventures from solving real-world Indian problems to achieving global impact.

Introducing the Thrive 9.0 Cohort: Women Founders Driving Innovation

Also Read | 'Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi...': Piyush Mishra Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Carefree Nature, Reveals 'Animal' Star Doesn't Carry His Family Legacy's Burden (Watch Video).

The current batch features visionary women founders building meaningful, scalable, and culture-rooted solutions across high-growth sectors:

Affordable Fertility & Healthcare Access, Founder - Dr. Renu Sharma, Elara IVF

An Affordable chain expanding access to trusted fertility care, piloting in Rajasthan.

AI Sales Agent & Workflow Automation, Founder - Ruchika Sureka, TvaraPrivate AI agents that automate sales workflows, boosting productivity and learning continuously.

Global Enablement Platform & MSME Growth, Founder - Mallika Jain, Leap Ahead IndiaHelping Indian MSMEs and founders access global buyers, funding, markets, and mentors.

AI for Mental Health & Memory Preservation, Founder - Neha Rajpurohit, Nostalgia PagesA self-publishing memory capsule brand, preserving priceless school and college memories and community culture.

AI Fintech & Explainable Intelligence, Founder - Priyanka Bairathi, InteliQuant AI

InteliQuant AI empowers CXOs with real-time anomaly detection and AI enabled assurance that safeguards profitability and eliminates hidden losses.

AI Legal Tech & Compliance Solution, Founder - Rupal Mathur, Rhett

Reimagining legal compliance as a straightforward, accessible, and affordable process for startups and businesses.

Investing in Impact: Opportunity Without Bias

"We do not only speak about women empowerment -- we invest in it," said Sushil Sharma, CEO & Founder - Marwari Catalysts Group.

"These women founders come from real India, solve real challenges, and are ready for real scale. Their success proves that innovation has no gender -- and leadership has no boundaries."

Marwari Catalysts is one of the partner organisations Women in Innovation Science & Entrepreneurship (WISE), an initiative led by BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Women Empowerment Vertical (BRICS CCI WE).

According to Ms. Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE and Programme Lead, BRICS CCI WE WISE, "Innovation, collaboration and access to funding are core pillars of the WISE initiative and we commend Marwari Catalysts for their efforts to empower women entrepreneurs with a focus on technology, thus advancing the cause of inclusive innovation for creating a sustainable global economy.''

Divya Multani Jain, Partner - Marwari Catalysts Group, added, "MCats understands India beyond metros, and together, we are building solutions rooted in culture and community, giving them a global platform."

MCats' mission for women-led ventures is clear:

* Discovered early in non-metro ecosystems.* Backed with capital and conviction (seeking co-investors to accelerate the journey).* Supported with networks that accelerate 5-10x scale in revenue and valuation.* Celebrated as powerful leaders shaping tomorrow.

Ankita Sachdeva, Joint Director - BRICS CCI, highlighted: "With the joint efforts of BRICS and MCats, we will provide domestic and global fund, exposure, and network access from the international market. We are happy to collaborate with the MCats team and the founders."

We extend an invitation to strategic co-investors and global ecosystem enablers whose vision aligns with supporting women entrepreneurship and scaling their impact. Become a member of the MCats Club to deploy capital with conviction and actively participate in our mission to champion diverse founders.

Marwari Catalysts Group (MCats) is one of India's fastest-growing startup ecosystem players (Accelerator and Venture Studio). Headquartered in Jodhpur, with regional offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, MCats manages a SEBI-approved CAT-I AIF.

MCats is actively supporting 100+ early-stage ventures across 20+ cities, backed by mentors with skin in the game. Its portfolio drives inclusion with 35% women-led startups and has already created 5,000+ jobs and successfully completed 11+ exits.

Welcome to MCats Family!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)