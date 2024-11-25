ATK

New Delhi [India], November 25: The much-anticipated MOBEXX 2024, the annual event being organised by Adgully, is set to take place at the Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi, on 27 November 2024. This year's theme, "Connect, Engage, Transform: The Power of Mobile Marketing in the New 5G Era," underscores the transformative role of mobile technologies and 5G connectivity in redefining marketing strategies for businesses.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of HFC vs OFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

The one-day event will feature a powerhouse lineup of industry leaders, innovators, and marketing experts who will share their insights and expertise through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats.

The event is powered by Mobavenue, with Hybrid as the Technology partner. The Gold partners include Apptrove by Trackier, Channel Factory, and Mediasmart, while Cornitos joins as the Snacking partner.

Also Read | Sambhal Violence: Yogi Government 'Orchestrated Riot' in Uttar Pradesh To Hide Malpractice in Bypolls, Says Akhilesh Yadav.

The event aims to inspire and educate the industry on emerging trends and effective strategies in digital advertising. The MOBEXX Awards celebrates excellence in digital marketing, honouring innovative mobile apps and platforms that deliver exceptional user experiences. With diverse categories ranging from e-commerce, health, and fitness to AI/VR experiences in the automotive industry, the awards recognize impactful apps across sectors such as fashion, banking, social media, and more.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO of Adgully Network, who will deliver the opening address, said: As the world moves deeper into the 5G era, mobile marketing is not just an option; it's a necessity. MOBEXX 2024 is a platform to explore, learn, and implement strategies that will shape the future of how brands connect with their audiences. It's about harnessing mobile technology to create meaningful, personalized, and impactful customer experiences."

The event promises a rich and diverse agenda, including thought-provoking sessions such as:

* Maximizing Mobile Impact: Strategies for Engaging Audiences in a Mobile-First World

* Unlocking the Power of First-Party Mobile Data for Hyper-Targeted Performance Marketing

* Data-Driven Decisions in Mobile Marketing: Using Analytics to Optimize Campaigns

* Personalization in Mobile Advertising: Balancing Engagement and Privacy

* Fireside chats on India's marketing outlook for 2025 and the opportunities and challenges 5G brings to mobile marketing.

Notable speakers include Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head - India, Hybrid; Jayant Basantani, Vice President - India Business, Mobavenue; Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist & Independent Director; Nikhil Kumar, Chief Growth Officer, Mediasmart; Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India; Shaily Mehrotra, CEO & Founder, Fixderma; Udit Verma, CMO and Co-founder, Apptrove by Trackier.

MOBEXX 2024 aims to provide actionable insights and foster discussions around critical topics such as personalization, data analytics, brand loyalty, and the integration of next-gen AI in mobile marketing campaigns.

Mark your calendars for 27th November 2024, and join us at the Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi, for an unforgettable day of learning, networking, and innovation in mobile marketing. View agenda.

REGISTER NOW

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)