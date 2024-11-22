PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Praveg Limited, a leader in experiential hospitality and event management, is proud to announce its partnership with Lallooji & Sons as the Master Franchise for marketing and booking of 400 luxury tents at the renowned Rann Utsav 2024-25. In addition, Praveg will serve as the sole partner for event conceptualization, consulting & management, and artist coordination, making it a one-stop solution for delivering an unparalleled visitor experience.

About Rann Utsav

Rann Utsav, celebrated annually in the enchanting White Desert of Kutch, Gujarat, is a globally acclaimed cultural and tourism extravaganza, since 2006. Known for its luxurious tentedaccommodations, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant showcase of Gujarat's heritage, it attracts lakhs of tourists from around the world.

The 2023-24 edition of Rann Utsav witnessed record-breaking success, with a total footfall exceeding 7 lakh visitors. Rann Utsav contributing exceeding Rupees 200 crores to GDP, in line with state government's vision. The Rann Utsav provides an unified platform for hospitality,recreational activity and handy craft, out of which major chunk goes to hospitality and event management.

The Rann Utsav's vibrant cultural performances, adventure activities, handicraft bazaars, and culinary experiences captivated attendees from across the globe, further cementing its reputation as a must-visit destination. Since its inception it has contributed greatly to the state govt's vision of promoting economy of Kutch and state at large.

As the Master Franchise for marketing and booking, Praveg Limited will oversee reservations for 400 luxurious tents throughout the Rann Utsav, ensuring a seamless and luxurious stay for visitors. Additionally, as the sole partner for event conceptualization and management, Praveg will design and execute the events, handle artist management, and ensure every detail reflects the Rann Utsav's ethos of excellence and cultural immersion.

A Seamless Experience

Praveg Limited will leverage its extensive expertise and advanced technology to create a streamlined booking experience and ensure world-class event execution. Visitors can look forward to an immersivejourney into Gujarat's culture, enhanced by meticulous planning and high-quality service standards.

This collaboration reinforces Praveg Limited's commitment to innovation and excellence in tourism and event management, positioning the company as a key driver of experiential tourism in India.

Commenting on recent update, Vishnukumar Patel Chairman of Praveg Limited said, "We are honoured to strengthen our association with Rann Utsav in partnership with Lallooji &Sons. This unique opportunity allows us to redefine the Rann Utsav's offerings through exceptional marketing and booking services, along with innovative event management and event consultation. We are confident this partnership will significantly contribute to the major share of revenue generated from Rann Utsav while enhancing the global appeal of Rann Utsav."

