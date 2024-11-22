India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Culinary enthusiasts in Mumbai have a new destination for authentic Italian cuisine. Ravioli's Pasta Fresca, the innovative venture by Ravi Patel and Poonam Karambelkar, is now offering freshly handcrafted pasta meal kits that bring the heart of Italy straight to your kitchen.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Declared Dead in Jhunjhunu’s BDK Hospital Found Alive Before Last Rites; 4 Doctors Suspended.

After relocating from London in 2019, Ravi and Poonam--both passionate admirers of Italian culture and cuisine--were inspired by their travels across Italy to create an outlet that captures the essence of Italian home cooking. Their vision was simple yet ambitious: make high-quality, fresh pasta accessible to everyone, regardless of their culinary expertise.

"We wanted to share the joy of authentic Italian cooking without the hassle," says Ravi Patel. "Our meal kits are designed to make the process enjoyable and straightforward."

Also Read | X New Feature Update: Check List of Features Introduced by Elon Musk-Run Platform Recently.

Located in a state-of-the-art kitchen in Juhu, Ravioli's Pasta Fresca blends tradition with innovation. Each meal kit includes:

* Freshly Handcrafted Pasta: Made daily to ensure peak freshness and flavor.

* Authentic Sauces: Crafted with ingredients sourced directly from Italy, capturing regional tastes.

* Easy-to-Follow Instructions: Step-by-step guides that make cooking a delightful experience for all skill levels.

To enhance your dining experience, they also offer a selection of ready-made starters and desserts. Begin with an antipasti platter featuring Italian cheeses, cured meats, and olives. Conclude your meal with classic desserts like tiramisu or rich panna cotta, embodying Italy's renowned dessert artistry.

"Our goal is to inspire home cooks to explore Italian cuisine effortlessly," adds Poonam Karambelkar. "Quality ingredients and simple instructions can transform anyone into a chef."

To celebrate their grand opening, Ravioli's Pasta Fresca is offering an introductory discount. Use the code INTRO10 at checkout to enjoy 10% off your first order.

About Ravioli's Pasta Fresca

Founded by Ravi Patel and Poonam Karambelkar, Ravioli's Pasta Fresca is dedicated to bringing authentic Italian flavors to Mumbai through handcrafted pasta meal kits. By combining premium ingredients with user-friendly instructions, they aim to make Italian cooking accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Join the Culinary Journey

Embark on a flavorful adventure with Ravioli's Pasta Fresca. Experience the joy of creating delicious Italian meals at home without the fuss. For more information or to place an order, visit their website at www.raviolis.in or follow them on Instagram @raviolis.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)