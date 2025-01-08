Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to lift restrictions placed on Asirvad Micro Finance and DMI Finance, with immediate effect, which was initially imposed in October 2024.

On October 21, 2024, RBI imposed restrictions on the sanction and disbursal of loans on these two entities.

Also Read | 'Dominic and the Ladies Purse' Trailer: Mammootty's Detective Tackles a 'Simple' Purse Mystery That Spirals Into a Double-Disappearance Case (Watch Video).

In the times that followed, the two companies initiated remedial action and submitted their various compliances to the RBI.

RBI was satisfied with the remedial actions and with the companies' submissions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth INR 2 Lakh Crore Including India's Largest Green Hydrogen Hub, South Coastal Railway Zonal Headquarters in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video).

In view of the "adoption of revamped processes, systems, and the companies' commitment" to ensure adherence to the Regulatory Guidelines, RBI lifted the restrictions.

Separately, certain restrictions that were imposed on two other NBFCs on October 17, 2024 -- Navi Finserv Pvt Ltd and Arohan Financial Services Limited -- had been lifted dated December 2, 2024 and January 3, 2025, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)