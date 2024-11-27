NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 27: The RDX Dance Championship Season 3 culminated on November 24th at the Lajpat Bhawan Auditorium in New Delhi. The grand finale featured dance performances in various categories, judged by a panel of experts from the industry. The event highlighted the skills of talented dancers from across the country, ending with a memorable show of creativity, skill, and exciting moments of success.

The first day of the event showcased exceptional talent in the Classical Dance Category, with renowned Kathak dancer Shinjini Kulkarni, granddaughter of the legendary Pt. Birju Maharaj, serving as a judge. Shinjini praised the outstanding performances and announced a special award for 6-year-old prodigy Ashvita Sharma. The winners of the category were Riddhima Bisht (Winner), Prachi Modh (1st Runner-up) and Tanvi Aggrawal (2nd Runner-up). The Solo Junior category was judged by acclaimed Bollywood Dance Director Chirag Aggarwal where Shivansh Nehra was declared as winner for his captivating performance.

Trina Sen Sharma, a 61-year-old from Gujarat, won the "Best Dancer Mom" title. Sneha Sinha and Punam Aggarwal secured the first runner-up and second runner-up positions, respectively.

Vaibhav Maitreya, Organizer of RDX said, "The growth and grandeur of this event have far exceeded our expectations. This championship is not just about competition, it's about celebrating the art of dance and the extraordinary talent that brings it to life."

The second day of the RDX Dance Championship Season 3 started with impressive performances that the crowd. The day featured three categories--Solo Senior, Duet, and Group--judged by famous Bollywood Choreographer Prince Gupta. The winners of Solo category were Gautam Pathak (Winner), Gautam Paswan (1st Runner-Up) and Manisha Belly Bomb (2nd Runner-Up).

In Duet Dance Category the winners were Yogi-Himu winning for the second year in a row. The 1st Runner-Up were SRH Boys and Sanchi and Aarna earned 2nd Runner-Up. The Group Dance category saw intense competition, with D Weapons Crew securing the top spot. Dream Team and Master Mind Crew secured the 1st and 2nd Runner-Up positions, respectively, with their captivating performances.

The RDX Dance Championship has emerged as a significant platform for aspiring dancers, providing them with opportunities to learn, grow, and shine in the limelight. The third season's finale was a testament to the growing popularity and impact of the championship, which continues to inspire and nurture talent from across the country.

