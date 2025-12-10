Sai University Joins the Global AI Alliance Network in the Presence of President Vladimir Putin

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 10: Sai University has achieved two historic milestones on the global artificial intelligence stage -- becoming India's first and only university selected for the Global AI Alliance Network, and having its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ajith Abraham, invited to speak on the prestigious Presidential Panel alongside President Vladimir Putin at AI Journey 2025 in Moscow, one of the world's largest international AI summits.

Sai University Joins the Global AI Alliance NetworkSai University has been formally inducted into the AI Alliance Network, a global consortium uniting leading universities, research centers, and technology institutions committed to advancing artificial intelligence through transparency, scientific collaboration, and ethical innovation.

The announcement was made during the Alliance's second meeting held on the sidelines of AI Journey 2025, where representatives from 21 countries convened to advance the AI Horizons initiative -- a landmark international foresight study shaping long-term AI development.

Key highlights of the AI Horizons project include:

- 270 researchers across 36 countries

- 21 strategic sessions

- 32 expert interviews

- Findings published in Russian and English.

Representing India, Prof. Dr. Ajith Abraham participated in the alliance deliberations and launch of the AI Horizons Report. Sai University's inclusion places India firmly in global AI dialogues on policy, research, and the future direction of AI systems.

"We conducted an international foresight study to shape a shared AI future. Congratulations to Russia on launching this ambitious initiative that brings together the International Community. The alliance has proven to be an effective platform for scientific cooperation."

-- Prof. Dr. Ajith Abraham

The AI Alliance network meeting was chaired by H.E. Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister, Russia.

Sai University's Vice Chancellor Shares Global AI Vision on Presidential Panel with President Vladimir PutinAt AI Journey 2025, Prof. Dr. Ajith Abraham was invited to speak on the high-profile "Future with AI" Presidential Panel moderated by Herman Gref, CEO of Sberbank, and featuring global AI leaders with participation from President Vladimir Putin.

In his address, Prof. Abraham emphasized the need for:

- A globally coordinated scientific strategy for AI

- Ethical, explainable, and human-centered AI development

- Integration of AI with neuroscience, sustainability, and emerging technologies

- International partnerships as a driver of safe and responsible AI innovation

Drawing from the AI Horizons global foresight study, he highlighted future AI systems that will be agentic, context-aware, computationally efficient, and anchored in cognitive and symbolic reasoning.

Prof. Abraham also underscored India's growing leadership through the IndiaAI Mission and the broader Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, reaffirming the country's position as a global talent hub for AI research and innovation.

"The future of AI is not merely technological -- it is human-centered, ethically grounded, interdisciplinary, and shaped through global cooperation."

-- Prof. Dr. Ajith Abraham, Vice Chancellor, Sai University

A Global Milestone for Indian Higher EducationSai University's dual achievements -- joining the AI Alliance Network and featuring on a global Presidential Panel -- position the institution and India at the forefront of international AI policymaking, education, and collaborative research.

These recognitions reinforce Sai University's commitment to:

- Leading interdisciplinary AI education

- Driving scientific innovation

- Building global partnerships

- Contributing to the creation of responsible, inclusive, and transformative AI systems

About Sai University

Sai University, established under Tamil Nadu Act No. 42 of 2018 and recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, offers interdisciplinary programs across eight schools--including Arts & Sciences, Law, Business, Computing & Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Media Studies, Technology, and Allied Health Sciences.

A special mention to the School of AI, which blends world-class research with real-world application, preparing students to drive the next wave of intelligent innovation through its UG AI programs.

