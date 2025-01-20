Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 20 (ANI): Telangana Rising delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, landed in Zurich, Switzerland, marking the commencement of his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office stated in a release.

The Chief Minister was accorded a reception by the Telangana diaspora in Zurich.

"The trip to WEF, Davos began with love and wishes from the amazing Indian diaspora of Zurich, Switzerland. Landing at any airport in the world, still has a warm touch of home with our highly educated, professional and successful taking time out of their work to come and meet us," the CM posted on X.

The Telangana CMO added in the release that the delegation will participate in the World Economic Forum annual conference at Davos.

CM Reddy is accompanied by State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials of the Industries Department.

The AP delegation led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also reached the airport at the same time when CM Revanth Reddy's team landed.

The two leaders engaged in discussions about development programs in their respective states and explored avenues for mutual cooperation to attract investments to the Telugu-speaking states.

CM Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet several industrialists on the first day of the Davos Conference, as per the state CMO.

The CM delegation focused on the Davos visit with a specific future plan to project the Telangana State to the world as an international investment destination.

As part of that, the Chief Minister's team will hold discussions with representatives of several global giant companies and invite them to make huge investments in Telangana, as per the Telangana CMO.

Eight Indian states are pitching investors in Davos this year, with help from the India Pavilion.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, union minister for railways, information and broadcasting, electronics and IT, will inaugurate the India Pavilion.

The Indian delegation includes chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra as well as senior ministers from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh.

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos takes place from 20 - 24 January. The meeting brings together government, business and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place for all.

Davos 2025 convenes under the theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'. The 2025 meeting is being organised under five areas: reimagining growth, industries in the intelligent age, investing in people, safeguarding the planet, and rebuilding trust. More than 350 governmental leaders are expected to participate this year, including 60 heads of state and government. (ANI)

