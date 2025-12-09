US Visa, Green Card to Get Tougher for Those With Diabetes, Obesity, Heart Disease

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 9: The United States has implemented a more stringent US visa health policy in a significant change to its immigration framework, which may have an impact on thousands of Indian and foreign applicants for US visa and Green Card applicants. Recent updates that have been highlighted in the US policy reports state that the US will deny visas to individuals with medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes, or heart disease. One of the biggest adjustments to U.S. health-related immigration requirements in years, these developments fall under the larger US visa new rules.

Applicants are racing to get earlier interview dates in order to minimise uncertainty and avoid delays due to the stricter health rules. Regular booking windows are now extremely competitive because of this spike in demand, forcing many candidates to resort to accelerated solutions. This is where services like Akbar Travels' Early US Visa Appointment in 20 days become essential, assisting candidates in securing a time slot before their application may be impacted by new regulations or medical examinations.

US Tightens Visa Rules for Applicants with Chronic Illnesses

Recent reports claim that the US will deny visas for applicants with chronic illnesses, particularly as the debate about the US visa to get tougher for people with diabetes. Due to this uncertainty, travellers are now planning their itineraries, reviewing paperwork, and even scheduling a US visa for an early appointment in 20 days to avoid last-minute delays.

Many applicants are also preparing their vacation schedules ahead of time and evaluating the prices and flying possibilities. Those who plan ahead often manage to secure cheap flights to the United States of America with Akbar Travels to align their journey dates with the availability of visa interviews.

This shift in policy has sparked widespread discussions, especially among Indians exploring long-term pathways like H1B jobs, family migration, and higher education. Across news updates and social platforms, travellers are actively following H1B visa news to understand how the US's tightening of visa rules may influence their future plans, making early preparation more important than ever.

Why These Changes Matter for Indian Applicants!

The United States has made it clear that applicants with chronic, long-term, noncommunicable illnesses may now have their possible medical treatment expenditures assessed for the length of their stay. This is consistent with recent debates about whether officials might deny US visas for applicants with chronic illnesses if they couldn't prove they can pay for their own medical care.

Although the regulations do not automatically disqualify applicants, legal and immigration advisors caution that they give officers more latitude to reject applications if the applicant is thought to be medically high-risk.

In addition to planning longer stays, applicants investigate lodging options in major American cities. To create precise travel plans and budgets, many look through the best hotels in the USA.

It is anticipated that these policy changes will affect families, professionals, tourists, and students who apply under US visa categories for Indians.

Increased Documentation Expected Under the New US Visa RulesCandidates should be prepared to submit extra documentation, such as:

* A thorough medical history

* Present treatment regimens

* Recent reports from the lab

* Proof of health insurance coverage

* Proof of the ability to pay for medical care

Consultants anticipate that applicants for H-1 B visas, B-1/B-2 visitor visas, and adjustment-of-status Green Card cases will be most affected by the new regulations.

People planning family holidays, educational trips, or business trips can use curated USA tour packages with flights to determine how much their trip will cost and what they need to do to make it happen.

These initiatives are a response to growing demand and delays caused by the prolonged US visa waiting time in India.

How Akbar Travels Supports Applicants Under Stricter US Visa RulesThe difficulty of obtaining U.S. visa regulations has made applicants more reliant on expert advice for quick approval and the best in the Indian market is Akbar Travels with its streamlined 100% online process and 46+ years of experience. Akbar Travels helps applicants confidently and clearly navigate these changing requirements and the New US visa rules for India.

Even though regular slots take 6 to 12 months, applicants benefit from exclusive early visa appointment dates through Akbar Travels, which assure US visa appointment availability within just 20 days, whilst others take 6 to 12 months.

FAQs

1) What diseases can prevent you from getting a Green Card?

The main disqualifiers are still infectious diseases like gonorrhea, syphilis, and active tuberculosis, according to the latest US visa news 2025.

2) What is a chronic illness for a green card?

Chronic illnesses include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, and obesity. Officer evaluation for a USA visa application now takes these medical factors into consideration.

3) What medical conditions disqualify a green card?

The New US visa rules for India may include rejection for illnesses that endanger public health or whose treatment costs are expensive, and applicants who require long-term care without adequate funding.

5) Who is medically ineligible for a U.S. visa?

Individuals who carry infectious diseases, who have a history of drug abuse, severe mental health concerns, or chronic illnesses that may impose a financial burden.

