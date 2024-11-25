Business News | WTC Noida Development Company Continues Proactive Measures to Address Stakeholder Concerns in Faridabad

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], November 25: WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited reaffirms its commitment to addressing stakeholder concerns and driving growth, following the recent press conference where key issues were comprehensively addressed. As the NCR real estate sector continues to navigate policy shifts and economic fluctuations, the company is steadfast in its resolve to protect the interests of its stakeholders while ensuring sustainable growth.

Agency News ANI| Nov 25, 2024 03:42 PM IST
RCB Funny Memes on 'Buying IPL Trophy to Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo in IPL 2025 Mega Auction,' Trending Instagram Reels Reflect Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans' Angst for Team Management
  • Festivals
    Thanksgiving 2024 Wishes: Share Happy Thanksgiving Day Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Thoughtful Quotes, Messages and Images With Your Friends & Family Thanksgiving 2024 Wishes: Share Happy Thanksgiving Day Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Thoughtful Quotes, Messages and Images With Your Friends & Family
  • Videos
    IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 4 Stat Highlights: India Register Famous Win at Perth IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 4 Stat Highlights: India Register Famous Win at Perth
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | WTC Noida Development Company Continues Proactive Measures to Address Stakeholder Concerns in Faridabad

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], November 25: WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited reaffirms its commitment to addressing stakeholder concerns and driving growth, following the recent press conference where key issues were comprehensively addressed. As the NCR real estate sector continues to navigate policy shifts and economic fluctuations, the company is steadfast in its resolve to protect the interests of its stakeholders while ensuring sustainable growth.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 25, 2024 03:42 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | WTC Noida Development Company Continues Proactive Measures to Address Stakeholder Concerns in Faridabad
    M.A. Sayyed, Spokesperson - WTC Noida Development Company

    SMPL

    New Delhi [India], November 25: WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited reaffirms its commitment to addressing stakeholder concerns and driving growth, following the recent press conference where key issues were comprehensively addressed. As the NCR real estate sector continues to navigate policy shifts and economic fluctuations, the company is steadfast in its resolve to protect the interests of its stakeholders while ensuring sustainable growth.

    Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of HFC vs OFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

    Strengthening Through Strategic Collaborations

    To bolster its resilience and adaptability, WTC Noida Development Company has entered into strategic partnerships across key geographies. These collaborations have not only expedited ongoing projects but also unlocked new resources, enabling the company to offer investors diverse options such as OC-ready and fully delivered properties. These efforts align with its commitment to providing flexibility, value, and reassurance during challenging times.

    Also Read | Sambhal Violence: Yogi Government 'Orchestrated Riot' in Uttar Pradesh To Hide Malpractice in Bypolls, Says Akhilesh Yadav.

    The company also acknowledges and appreciates the proactive role of RERA and other land authorities in facilitating project completion and safeguarding the interests of allottees.

    Focused Efforts in Faridabad

    In Faridabad, the company embarked on a mission to acquire land to develop projects in collaboration with investors. The company fulfilled its obligations towards purchase of land and has successfully acquired registries and agreements for approx. 100 acres of land.

    It further successfully procured two licenses from the Director General, Town & Country Planning Haryana, Chandigarh, vide licenses numbered 187/2022 (17.11.2022) and 19/2023 (03.02 2023). However, the suspension of the 'Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna' program, via notification Memo No. PF-27 (VOL-IV)/2023/11382, dated April 20, 2023, by the Haryana government in the districts of Faridabad and Gurugram caused a Force Majeure condition for the company.

    While the suspension posed a Force Majeure situation, the company has actively worked on solutions to address the concerns of its investors.

    Investor-Centric Measures

    To resolve issues and provide value to investors, the company has implemented the following measures:

    1. Resolved concerns for 43% of investors through direct plot allotments or refunds.

    2. Provided remaining investors (57%) with flexible options, including: o Alternate plots in third-party projects.

    * OC-ready and rent-generating properties.

    * Staggered refund plans.

    * Allotments in future projects under valid licensing policies.

    Simultaneously, the company is applying for new licenses under Haryana's New Integrated Licensing Policy, 2022 (NILP) and Affordable Group Housing Policy.

    Addressing Misinformation and Legal Action

    Despite maintaining transparency and an investor-friendly approach, the company has faced baseless allegations from malicious elements. These individuals, with criminal charges, have sought to derail the company's efforts. Legal action has been initiated to hold these parties accountable.

    Further, M.A. Sayyed, spokesperson for WTC Noida Development Company, stated: "We categorically deny the rumors about the resale of plots. The land acquired jointly with investors in Faridabad remains secure and will be utilized as per applicable DTCP policies. These recent strategic tie-ups are strengthening our ability to address stakeholder concerns effectively and driving long-term growth. We urge our stakeholders to remain confident and join us on this renewed journey toward success."

    Looking Ahead

    As it moves forward, WTC Noida Development Company remains dedicated to transparent communication, customer satisfaction, and sustainable development. These values, along with its proactive measures and strategic alliances, reinforce its position as a trusted partner in the real estate industry.

    (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    IPL Auction 2025 Live

    Allah Ghazanfar

    Sold IconSold To

    MI MI

    Hammer Price: ₹4.80 Crs
    Business News | WTC Noida Development Company Continues Proactive Measures to Address Stakeholder Concerns in Faridabad
    M.A. Sayyed, Spokesperson - WTC Noida Development Company

    SMPL

    New Delhi [India], November 25: WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited reaffirms its commitment to addressing stakeholder concerns and driving growth, following the recent press conference where key issues were comprehensively addressed. As the NCR real estate sector continues to navigate policy shifts and economic fluctuations, the company is steadfast in its resolve to protect the interests of its stakeholders while ensuring sustainable growth.

    Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of HFC vs OFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

    Strengthening Through Strategic Collaborations

    To bolster its resilience and adaptability, WTC Noida Development Company has entered into strategic partnerships across key geographies. These collaborations have not only expedited ongoing projects but also unlocked new resources, enabling the company to offer investors diverse options such as OC-ready and fully delivered properties. These efforts align with its commitment to providing flexibility, value, and reassurance during challenging times.

    Also Read | Sambhal Violence: Yogi Government 'Orchestrated Riot' in Uttar Pradesh To Hide Malpractice in Bypolls, Says Akhilesh Yadav.

    The company also acknowledges and appreciates the proactive role of RERA and other land authorities in facilitating project completion and safeguarding the interests of allottees.

    Focused Efforts in Faridabad

    In Faridabad, the company embarked on a mission to acquire land to develop projects in collaboration with investors. The company fulfilled its obligations towards purchase of land and has successfully acquired registries and agreements for approx. 100 acres of land.

    It further successfully procured two licenses from the Director General, Town & Country Planning Haryana, Chandigarh, vide licenses numbered 187/2022 (17.11.2022) and 19/2023 (03.02 2023). However, the suspension of the 'Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna' program, via notification Memo No. PF-27 (VOL-IV)/2023/11382, dated April 20, 2023, by the Haryana government in the districts of Faridabad and Gurugram caused a Force Majeure condition for the company.

    While the suspension posed a Force Majeure situation, the company has actively worked on solutions to address the concerns of its investors.

    Investor-Centric Measures

    To resolve issues and provide value to investors, the company has implemented the following measures:

    1. Resolved concerns for 43% of investors through direct plot allotments or refunds.

    2. Provided remaining investors (57%) with flexible options, including: o Alternate plots in third-party projects.

    * OC-ready and rent-generating properties.

    * Staggered refund plans.

    * Allotments in future projects under valid licensing policies.

    Simultaneously, the company is applying for new licenses under Haryana's New Integrated Licensing Policy, 2022 (NILP) and Affordable Group Housing Policy.

    Addressing Misinformation and Legal Action

    Despite maintaining transparency and an investor-friendly approach, the company has faced baseless allegations from malicious elements. These individuals, with criminal charges, have sought to derail the company's efforts. Legal action has been initiated to hold these parties accountable.

    Further, M.A. Sayyed, spokesperson for WTC Noida Development Company, stated: "We categorically deny the rumors about the resale of plots. The land acquired jointly with investors in Faridabad remains secure and will be utilized as per applicable DTCP policies. These recent strategic tie-ups are strengthening our ability to address stakeholder concerns effectively and driving long-term growth. We urge our stakeholders to remain confident and join us on this renewed journey toward success."

    Looking Ahead

    As it moves forward, WTC Noida Development Company remains dedicated to transparent communication, customer satisfaction, and sustainable development. These values, along with its proactive measures and strategic alliances, reinforce its position as a trusted partner in the real estate industry.

    (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    IPL Auction 2025 Live

    Allah Ghazanfar

    Sold IconSold To

    MI MI

    Hammer Price: ₹4.80 Crs

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Enviro Infra IPO GMP
    20K+ searches
    NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment
    20K+ searches
    SRH team 2025
    20K+ searches
    WTC Points Table
    20K+ searches
    O" style="">
    Trending Stories

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Enviro Infra IPO GMP
    20K+ searches
    NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment
    20K+ searches
    SRH team 2025
    20K+ searches
    WTC Points Table
    20K+ searches
    Faf du Plessis
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah