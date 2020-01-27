Chinese Premier Li Arrives in Coronavirus Hit Wuhan, 1st Such Visit by Top Leader
Beijing, Jan 27 (PTI) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited the coronavirus hit Wuhan city on Monday, the first such trip by a top leader as the death toll climbed to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases.

Li arrived in Wuhan to inspect the epidemic control and prevention work, state-run China Daily reported.

He heads the high-powered group of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) officials empowered to deal with the rapidly spreading virus on war footing.

