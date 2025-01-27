Indian businessman and philanthropist Anand Mahindra has expressed his admiration for Coldplay's January 26th concert in Ahmedabad. Taking to his official X handle (formerly Twitter), Mahindra shared a captivating video from the event, where the lights in the Narendra Modi Stadium twinkled like stars, creating a festive atmosphere. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: Heartwarming Video Captures Chris Martin’s Father Anthony Martin Recording His Son During Band’s Final India Show in 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium – WATCH.

In his post, Mahindra wrote, "The moment when the world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment... Coldplay. Ahmedabad."

View Anand Mahindra's Post:

The moment when the world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment… Coldplay. Ahmedabadpic.twitter.com/gLjw6VRGo4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 26, 2025

The British band, fresh off an exhilarating performance in Mumbai, delivered another mesmerizing show in Ahmedabad on Saturday and Sunday evening.

The concert, held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, marked Coldplay's first-ever performance in Gujarat and drew an enormous crowd.

Fans were left in awe as lead vocalist Chris Martin, along with his bandmates, enchanted the audience with their musical brilliance.

Chris Martin, known for his charming stage presence, made a special effort to connect with the crowd by speaking in Gujarati. He greeted the audience with, "Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu.

Kem cho Ahmedabad?" (You all look very beautiful today. I am in your city. How are you, Ahmedabad?). This gesture was met with loud cheers from the fans.

As the concert progressed, the stadium transformed into a galaxy of twinkling lights during A Sky Full of Stars, with fireworks adding to the magical experience.

Martin paused to encourage the crowd to put their phones away and participate in a more immersive experience.

"Your phone in your pocket, your hands in the sky," he urged, inspiring the audience to join him in singing the acoustic version of the song.

The crowd responded with enthusiasm, creating a memorable moment that left both the band and fans smiling.

After the performance, Coldplay expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming support.

On their official X account, the band shared, "Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad See you again tomorrow - and if you're in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm."

Earlier in the day, the band posted a picture from the stadium where they humorously drew a cricket ball, with the caption, "Ahmedabad, 1/25." Chris Martin quipped, "I think even Jasprit might struggle to bowl with this badly drawn ball, but at least it is almost spherical. It is such a pleasure to be here at this amazing stadium and to play in Ahmedabad for the very first time."

In addition to their electrifying performance, Coldplay paid tribute to India on Republic Day.

Chris Martin serenaded the crowd with renditions of the iconic patriotic songs "Vande Mataram" and "Maa Tujhhe Salaam", which were met with resounding applause and cheers from the audience.

He concluded the tribute with the words, "Salute to Mother India" and extended his Republic Day wishes to all present.

A special moment occurred during the concert when Chris Martin dedicated a song to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. In a light-hearted dig, Martin remarked, "O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket."

This fun tribute added to the joy of the concert and connected the world of cricket with the world of music.

Coldplay's India tour, organized by BookMyShow Live, which included two shows in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, wrapped up with performances in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

The final show was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, allowing fans across the country to experience the magic from their homes. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Chris Martin Performs ‘Vande Mataram’ for Fans at Final India Show at Narendra Modi Stadium (Watch Video).

As the band bid farewell to Ahmedabad, Chris Martin expressed his deep appreciation for the vibrant energy of the crowd.