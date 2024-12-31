Mumbai, December 31: A 79-year-old ailing man from Mumbai lost Rs 6.25 lakh after unidentified persons allegedly hacked his credit card, making him the latest victim of the cyber fraud, police said on Tuesday. The complainant received messages about the deduction of money from his credit card-lined bank account in July even though he didn't commit any transaction, an official said. Credit Card Fraud in Mumbai: HSBC Bank Duped of INR 1.2 Through 38 Credit Cards Issued Without Proper Verification of Documents.

The victim immediately contacted the bank's customer care number and later lodged a complaint with the Cyber department. Though he immediately blocked his credit card, the bank asked the victim to clear his dues. After he lodged an FIR at Bandra police station, a police official told the victim that someone hacked his credit card. Credit Card Fraud in Uttar Pradesh: Former Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan Duped of INR 32,000 by Cyber Fraudster.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and launched investigations. No arrest has been made so far, the police official added.

