Egyptian Security Forces Kill 7 Militants Planning Attack During Easter Celebration

Cairo [Egypt], April 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Egyptian security forces have killed seven terrorists who were planning an attack on the country's Coptic Orthodox Christian population during their upcoming Easter celebrations, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs said.According to the ministry, security forces raided an apartment in a densely-populated region of the capital. Mohammed Fawzy Al Hofi, a lieutenant officer, was killed during the attack, and one other police officer suffered injuries, the statement read.Security forces found six machine guns and ammunition in the apartment after the raid, according to the statement.On Tuesday evening, the national media reported on the security operation, which took place in a multistorey building in the Al Amireya region of the Egyptian capital.The country's Coptic Orthodox Christians are set to celebrate Easter Sunday on April 19.In April 2017, Egypt's Coptic Christians were targeted by bomb blasts during services to celebrate Palm Sunday. Two blasts in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria left at least 44 people dead. (Sputnik/ANI)

