Enoshima Island in Japan's Kanagawa Attracts Tourists

Tokyo [Japan], Mar 7 (ANI): Enoshima is a small island in Sagami Bay in Kanagawa prefecture and it takes about an hour to reach there from the Tokyo area.It has long remained a popular destination for day-tripping. Presently, it is a bustling island with a mix of traditional and modern values and packed with shops, restaurants, and sightseeing spots.Many tourists visit here to offer prayers as the Enoshima Shrine is situated at the top of the island. "I am a self-employed person, so I prayed for business to prosper. I would like to be happy if I could make a profit," a tourist said. Meanwhile, a staff in the Enoshima Shrine said, "Enoshima Shrine is famous for its wish of marriage, and the story of Ryujin: Dragon God and Benzaiten: God of Beauty has been handed down since ancient times. The road from the island's entrance to the shrine is used as a daily road to visit."On the street, there are many seafood stores. 'Octopus chips' is a very popular food that is originated in this area."We prepare the octopus by cleaning it and will put it in a special pan on a 200-degree steel plate with pressure for about three minutes," the owner of Octopus Chips Store said. An image of Mount Fuji with the sea and the Enoshima is considered the most famous image of the sea in the history of Japanese art.It was first painted more than 300 years ago and many artists still go to Enoshima to paint this scene."There are many factors, and every time I come here, I can see a different face of Enoshima," a painter said.Visitors in Enoshima can enjoy the original natural scenery and traditional culture of Japan. (ANI)

