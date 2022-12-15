Actor Rani Mukerji has been honoured at the the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 (KIFF) for her outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. On being felicitated at the prestigious event on Thursday, Rani said, "A visit to Kolkata is always special to me as it brings back childhood memories and reminds me of my love for cinema that grew in my heart from an early age. Kolkata International Film Festival has celebrated the legacy of filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen and many Bengalis artists and technicians who have contributed to creating this vibrant Indian film industry and I'm honoured that this time they have decided to celebrate my career and felicitate me along with other achievers." Shah Rukh Khan Tells KIFF 2022 Crowd to Stay ‘Positive’ Amidst Pathaan’s Besharam Rang Song Row (Watch Video).

Rani added that it's a moment of great for her to receive the special honour at KIFF. "It is a moment of great pride for me, and I'm really humbled to be receive this honour in the presence of luminaries of West Bengal, India, and World cinema," she shared. The 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, which was inaugrated on December 15, will take place till December 22. It is organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal. Shah Rukh Khan Takes the Internet by Storm As He Mouths Pathaan’s Dialogue at KIFF 2022 (Watch Video).

Apart from Rani, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also marked their presence at the opening ceremony of KIFF.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)