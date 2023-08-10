Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) Kannada actor Sudeep Sanjeev, who has filed a defamation suit against producers M N Kumar and N M Suresh, recorded a statement before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court here on Thursday.

The actor appeared before the court headed by Judge Venkanna Basappa Hosamani and recorded his statement. The judge adjourned the case to Friday for orders.

Sudeep, in his statement, said the two producers made false allegations against him in a press conference.

The allegation related to money paid to him for construction of a house in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

The actor claimed that many people are questioning the allegation and it has brought disrepute to him.

The judge asked Sudeep whether he would drop the litigation if the producers apologised and arrive at a compromise. Sudeep replied that it may send the wrong message to the producers.

