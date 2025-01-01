Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Actor Shri Tej and Santhanam visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara on the first day of 2025.

Shri Tej, who played a prominent role in Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2', was spotted in a white shirt and dhoti at Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati. He sported a long beard and greeted his fans during his visit. He sought blessings from Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, for a successful 2025.

In 2024, Shri Tej did a couple of projects which also included Pushpa 2. He played the role of Molleti Dharma Raj in Sukumar's directorial film.

He is also known for films like Mangalavaaram, Dhamaka, Ravanasura, NTR: Kathanayakudu and Akshara.

Tamil comedy actor Santhanam was also spotted at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The 'Polladhavan' actor donned a simple attire which included a plain shirt and a pant paired with a watch and a bracelet.

He greeted his fans and snapped a few photographs with them after worshipping Lord Venkateswara.

Santhanam was last seen in the film Anga Naan Thaan Kingu. It was directed by Anand Narayan and starred Priyalaya, Thambi Ramaiah, Vivek Prasanna, Bala Saravanan and Munshikanth in the lead roles.

On New Year 2025, along with celebrities, a large number of devotees thronged the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple today.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is one of the most visited religious sites in the nation. It attracts millions of devotees annually.

Speaking to ANI, one of the devotees, Mahalakshmi extended greetings on the New Year."We came yesterday for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The darshan was very good. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year," Mahalaxmi said.

Another devotee Chaitanya stated that he comes to Tirumala Mandir every New Year to celebrate the day and offer prayers.

"Every year, I used to come here for darshan during the New Year. There are usually a lot of people, but this time, the crowd was less. The darshan was completed quickly. The facilities here are good, and the SSD tokens were available quickly. I will visit the local temple and then return," Chaitanya said.

Meanwhile, people from all over the country gathered in large numbers in temples and churches to mark the new year, whether it was Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Mathura, Varanasi, Ajmer, Tirupati, or Guwahati, people flocked to iconic religious spots to celebrate the day. (ANI)

