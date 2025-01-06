Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Actor Rimi Sen, best known for her work in Hindi, Telugu and Bengali films visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday.

During her visit, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee welcomed her with prasad and a framed picture of Lord Mahakal, presented by the temple's assistant administrator and protocol officer.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Joins Forces With ICC-Approved European T20 Premier League as Co-owner.

Speaking about her experience, Rimi said, "This is my first visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple. I had heard so much about this sacred place, and today, I finally got the opportunity to witness it. Everything here is so well-organized, peaceful, and systematic. I want to thank the entire team for managing it so beautifully."

The 'Dhoom' actress also thanked Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav for ensuring smooth arrangements. "There's no crowding or chaos here; everything happens calmly and respectfully. I'm truly thankful," she added.

Also Read | Sreeleela's 'Thank You God' Dance Reel Marks a Grateful Start to 2025 (Watch Video).

Rimi Sen has acted in Hindi, Bengali and Telegu films. She has appeared in movies like 'Dhoom', 'Garam Masala', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Kyun Ki', 'Golmaal', 'Baghban' and 'Hungama'. She also participated in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2015. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)