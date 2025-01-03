Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher has once again captured the hearts of his fans with a heartfelt interaction shared on his social media.

The 'Vijay 69' star recently posted a heartwarming video of his interaction with Adi, the autistic son of his late friend, Sujata Chakravorty.

In the video shared by Anupam Kher on his Instagram handle, the actor is seen engaging with Adi at his office, asking the young boy about the names of characters he has portrayed in his iconic films.

Adi, who is not only highly inquisitive but also a good singer, goes on to sing "Janam Dekhlo" from Kher's popular film 'Veer Zaara'.

Kher expressed his deep emotions in the caption of the post, writing, "My friend late #SujataChakravorty's son #Adi came to meet me in my office. He does that occasionally! Adi is inquisitive, a wonderful singer and an encyclopaedia of the characters I have played in movies. Not only me, but so many other actors too."

"Adi is amazing and #Autistic! I love to answer his questions. Sujata, who died during #Covid, had taken a promise from me to always respond to #Adi's calls whenever he is reaching out to me. I have tried to stick to that promise. And will continue to do so," he added.

The emotional post continued, urging his followers to appreciate special children and people.

"Friends! Whenever you see a special child/person. Just listen to them. They still have that gift which we have probably lost. Gift of innocence and purity!" he wrote

Kher concluded the post by mentioning that Adi later met his mother, Dulari, as well.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher has been working on various projects, including the historical drama 'The India House', where he plays the role of Shyamji Krishna Varma.

He is also preparing for his role in 'Tanvi The Great' and will be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency', slated for release on January 17, 2024.

Earlier in August 2024, Kher also shared a special moment from the mahurat shot of his 543rd film 'Tumko Meri Kasam', where he expressed his gratitude for working with director Mahesh Bhatt, with whom he has a long history of collaboration. (ANI)

