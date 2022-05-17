Cannes [France], May 17 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone along with other eminent celebrities attended the jury dinner last night at Hotel Martinez in France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, one of the prestigious film festivals.

Deepika Padukone is one of the eight jury members at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will be held in Cannes, France, from May 17 to May 28.

On Monday, the pictures and videos of Deepika from Hotel Martinez went viral on her fan pages on social media. In a video, the actor was seen walking in style with a bright smile on her face.

Taking to the viral pictures, the 'Piku' actor, looked gorgeous in her Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 collection. She donned a multi-coloured sequin dress and paired it with brown coloured high boots.

Deepika was joined by other jury members including actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier for the dinner.

Earlier on Monday, Deepika Padukone shared a video on her Instagram profile informing her fans that she had reached Cannes to be a part of the prestigious film festival. In the video, she talked about her 11-hour flight journey from Los Angeles to Cannes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

The Red Carpet event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival will be a gala event for the Indian audience as celebrities from the cine world across India are set to walk there as part of the Indian delegation on the festival's opening day, May 17.The list of celebrities will also comprise stars from major music industries across India.The delegation will include actor-producer R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, music composer AR Rahman, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Nayanthara along with CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music composer Ricky Rej amongst others.

At a time when India is celebrating the 75th year of its independence and has launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', India and France are also celebrating 75 years of their association as is the annual Cannes Film Festival.(ANI)

