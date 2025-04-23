Washington, April 23: Netflix has officially announced the production of 'Enola Holmes 3', the latest instalment in the popular film franchise based on Nancy Springer's book series. The streaming giant has confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter will reprise their roles as Enola Holmes, Sherlock Holmes, and Eudoria Holmes, respectively.

Millie Bobby Brown also shared the announcement with her fans, writing, "we're in production but not without @barantini at the helm. and so we begin." Principal photography for 'Enola Holmes 3' has begun in the UK, with Jack Thorne penning the screenplay and Philip Barantini directing. ‘Wednesday 2’ Season 2 Part 1 Teaser Trailer: Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams Returns To Do Her ‘Best Work in the Dark’ (Watch Video).

Netflix Announces Production of ‘Enola Holmes 3’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

The film's logline promises an exciting adventure: "Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. Louis Partridge and Hamish Patel will also return as Tewkesbury and Watson, respectively. ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Review: Marvel’s Upcoming Film Gets Positive First Reactions, Florence Pugh As Yelena Singled Out for Praise; Two Post-Credit Scenes Revealed.

The production team includes Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, and Alex Garcia from Legendary Entertainment, as well as Millie Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown from PCMA Productions. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Enola Holmes' franchise has become one of Netflix's most successful film series, with the first film debuting in 2020 and the sequel, 'Enola Holmes 2', topping the charts in over 93 countries in 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)