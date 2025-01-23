New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): After a long wait, International EDM sensation Tiesto is set to make a highly anticipated return to India for a three-city tour, marking his first visit in 10 years.

Tiesto will kick off the tour at Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram, on February 13, 2025, light up NESCO, Mumbai, on February 14, and culminate with a grand finale at Terraform Arena, Bengaluru, on February 16.Excited about his India tour, Tiesto said in a press statement, "I'm beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The incredible energy and passion of the people here are unlike anything else. Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru - get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable! India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to experience that magic once again."

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director of EVA Live, shared his excitement: "Tiesto is more than an artist - he's a phenomenon, a visionary, and a symbol of global music culture. His return to India is a momentous occasion that underscores the evolution of the Indian EDM landscape. This tour isn't just about music; it's about creating memories, celebrating connection, and elevating the cultural pulse of the nation. We're proud to be the driving force behind this iconic experience."

In February, singer Ed Sheeran will also visit India for his concerts. The India leg of his tour will kick off in Pune on January 30 and will include stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi. (ANI)

