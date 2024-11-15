Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Singer and composer Jasleen Royal has finally released her much-awaited romantic track, 'Sahiba'.

The song features actors Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan in lead roles, capturing their on-screen chemistry in a beautiful historical setting.

Also Read | Dolly Chaiwala To Enter 'Bigg Boss 18'? Internet Sensation Spotted at Salman Khan's Show Set in His Signature Style (Watch Video).

Vijay plays a photographer, while Radhikka portrays a woman from an upper-class family, and their connection is the heart of the video.

In Sahiba, Radhikka impresses with her dance performance, expressing her character's deep love for Vijay's character.

Also Read | Coldplay 2025 India Concert: Ahmedabad Hotel Prices Surge to INR 50,000 Per Night on British Rock Band’s Gig Day on January 25.

Both Vijay and Radhikka took to Instagram to share the release of the song. They captioned the post, "A love letter to unconditional love #Sahiba is OUT NOW! Hope you all love it as much as we did while making it."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCYhjYLp88B/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Fans were quick to chime in the comment section.

One fan commented, "Oh my god, it's just mesmerizing."

Another wrote, "Already listening in a loop," while another added, "Beautifully crafted, 'Sahiba' resonates with pure emotions and timeless charm."

The song is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Jasleen Royal.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda is set to star in the upcoming film 'VD 12'.

The film is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Srikara Studios will present the film jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The last time Gowtam teamed up with Sithara Entertainments, they came up with the National-award winning sports drama 'Jersey', as the Shraddha Srinath-starrer that won over critics and performed well at the box office.

'VD 12' is set to be released on March 28, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)