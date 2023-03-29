Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): Hollywood actor and the 'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen is all set to star in Marvel Studios 'Deadpool 3'.

Helmed by Shwan Levy, the Ryan Reynolds starrer comedy action film will also revive Hugh Jackmen's much popular character Wolverine from the 'X-Men'.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Blushes When Asked About Wedding Rumours With Aam Aadmi Party Leader Raghav Chadha (Watch Video).

According to Variety, a US based media house, this will be the first 'Deadpool' project made since the intellectual property went to Disney in its acquisition of 20th Century Fox. All creatives involved insist the film will retain its extreme violence and raunchy tone, as well a hard R-rating.

As per Variety, Levy last year said, "It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie."

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video of Five Planets Aligned in a Straight Line (Watch Video).

Earlier 'The Crown' star Emma Corrin also joined the lead cast of the film.

Corrin's exact role hasn't been announced, but they are expected to play the villain opposite Reynolds' snarky mercenary and Jackman's Wolverine, reported Variety.

Fans are especially excited about the next "Deadpool" because Jackman is bringing back his claws for the first time since his character died in 2017's "Logan."

The "Deadpool" films have been huge commercial hits and stand as the top-grossing "X-Men" titles of all time, with each generating more than $780 million at the global box office.

According to Deadline, a US based media company, Macfadyen is known for his performance as Shiv Roy's husband, Tom, on the Emmy-winning series 'Succession'. The most recent season won him the Emmy and BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

He was recently seen in' Stonehouse' and is currently shooting 'Holland', 'Michigan' with Nicole Kidman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)