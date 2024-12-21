Washington [USA], December 21 (ANI): The first trailer for the latest season of Investigation Discovery's 'The Curious Case of...' series was released on Friday. The new season takes a closer look at the conservatorship involving former Jackass star Brandon "Bam" Margera as he battled substance abuse and addiction, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The premiere episode, which is set to air on January 13 on Max, looks into Margera's journey toward sobriety, which included a controversial conservatorship. The trailer shows a legal tug-of-war between BJ Corville, a lawyer investigating Margera's case, and Lima Jeramovic, a tech entrepreneur using VR technology in his addiction treatment.

In the trailer, Margera compares his situation to Britney Spears, saying, "I'm the Britney Spears of Jackass," referring to the pop star's highly publicized conservatorship battle that ended in 2021 after 14 years.

The episode shows how Margera's struggles with addiction and mental health, including a bipolar disorder diagnosis and multiple rehab stints since 2009, led to his placement under legal guardianship. The conservatorship handed over decision-making powers to others while he sought treatment.

Margera, once a core member of the Jackass crew, was let go from Jackass 4 in 2021 after failing a drug test. He later filed a lawsuit claiming his termination was illegal discrimination due to his physical and mental health challenges.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the episode features interviews with Lima Jeramovic, BJ Corville, Margera's family, and his former Jackass co-star, Steve-O. Legal analyst Beth Karas, who appeared in 'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace', is also part of the series. (ANI)

