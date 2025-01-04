Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): The release date of Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn's film 'Azaad' is around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create buzz among the audience regarding the film.

On Saturday, a new song titled 'Uyi Amma' was unveiled. It showed Rasha showcasing her dancing skills.

Actor Ajay Devgn, who plays a pivotal role in the film, took to Instagram and shared the song's video.

"Dhun aisi jo qatal kare aur inke moves mein hai taav bhare...#UyiAmma song out now. Witness the adventure of #Azaad on big screens on 17th January 2025," he captioned the post.

Madhubanti Bagchi has lent her vocals to the song, which is composed by Amit Trivedi. Lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Azaad' is scheduled to be released on January 17, 2025.

Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' features the 'Singham' actor as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse. In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgn's character.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay praised Aaman's dedication to the film, saying, "I have a significant role in his film as well. The trailer has been released, and people are liking it. Fingers crossed. He is a very hardworking boy."

Aaman is Ajay Devgn's nephew, while Rasha is Raveena Tandon's daughter (ANI)

