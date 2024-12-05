Entertainment News | Rana Daggubati Shares Happy Picture with Cousin Naga Chaitanya on His Wedding Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad on Wednesday. Numerous celebrities flocked to this highly-anticipated wedding to congratulate the couple. Actor Rana Daggubati was also among them.

'Baahubali' star Rana Daggubati was all smiles when he met with his cousin Naga Chaitanya on his big day. He shared a photo of the couple as they bowed down to seek blessings from their families.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Ghazi Attack' actor posted a photo featuring Naga Chaitanya in a yellow kurta while he donned a white kurta and paired it with a floral-printed shawl and sunglasses.

"Pellikodudu" wrote Rana Daggubaati which roughly translates to 'groom'.

Re-sharing the wedding pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala on his story, the actor congratulated the couple and wrote, "Congratulations to these two" along with two heart emojis.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya's father and veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his official X account and shared mesmerizing images of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita from their dreamy wedding ceremony.

The wedding, held during the auspicious muhuratam of 8:13 PM, was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chay also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

The 'Dhootha' actor confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala in August this year, by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the web series 'Dhootha'. It was created and directed by Vikram K Kumar. (ANI)

