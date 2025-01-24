Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is all set to team up with director Sam Hargrave once again for Apple Original Films' upcoming action thriller 'Matchbox', alongside John Cena, Variety reported.

This is his second collaboration with the director after the success of their 2020 Netflix hit, 'Extraction'.

The live-action film, which is inspired by Mattel's popular Matchbox toy vehicle line, will also feature Hollywood stars Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. Production is currently underway in Budapest, according to Variety.

The film is directed by the 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Extraction 2' fame director Hargrave and is written by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper. It is being produced by Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, along with Mattel Films' Don Granger and Robbie Brenner.

'Matchbox' is the story of a group of childhood friends who reunite to stop a global disaster while rediscovering their bond. The movie is based on the iconic Matchbox car line, which originated in 1953 when Jack Odell created a toy small enough to fit in a matchbox for his daughter. Mattel now reports that two Matchbox cars are sold every second globally.

As per Variety, Hooda shared his excitement about working with Hargrave again and said, "Excited to be working with Sam again. We had a great time on our first collaboration with Extraction. Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest."

Meanwhile, the actor has several exciting projects lined up in his kitty. He recently directed and starred in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' and is currently filming 'Jaat', directed by Gopichand Malineni, with Sunny Deol. The movie is being produced by the banners behind 'Pushpa 2'. He is also attached to 'Arjun Ustara', directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, according to Variety. (ANI)

