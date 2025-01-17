Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Saif Ali Khan's sister, Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan was seen entering the Lilavati Hospital to check on her brother's condition post-surgery following the shocking attack on the actor at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday.

In the visuals surfacing on the internet, Soha was seen getting out of her car to enter the Lilavati Hospital. The actress was surrounded by her security personnel.

Soha Ali Khan was also spotted entering the Lilavati Hospital on Thursday morning with her mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore after Saif was attacked at his house.

Saif was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence.

As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it resulted in a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Mumbai police registered an FIR regarding the attack on the actor and recorded the statement of the complainant, who is the maid employed by the actor.

In the complaint, it is alleged that the attacker demanded one crore rupees from the family.

According to the complainant, the intruder attacked the maid allegedly with a hexa blade, which hit both her hands.

"He ran towards me with something like wood in his left hand and a long thin hexa blade in his right hand, during the scuffle, he tried to attack me with the blade, when I tried to protect myself by moving my hand forward, something like a knife hit my wrist near both my hands and the middle finger of my left hand.

At that time, I asked him "What do you want" Then he said, "I need money, I asked how much." Then he said in English 'One crore'," the statement read.

In the recorded statement, the house help mentioned that the incident happened at 2 AM on January 16.

It added, "He attacked Saif with a wooden object in his hand and a hexa blade... We all ran out of the room and pulled the door and then we all ran towards him. Hearing the sound, Ramesh, Hari, Ramu and Paswan who were sleeping came out. When we took him to the room again, the door of the room was open."

Saif was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there.

Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'.

As per the latest information received from one of the doctors of Lilavati Hospital, the medical team will decide on when to shift Saif from the ICU to the general ward shortly after discussing with the actor's family. (ANI)

