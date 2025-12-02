Actor Sienna Miller, expecting her second baby with boyfriend Oli Green, her third overall, revealed her pregnancy at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London, reported E! News. Cardi B Pregnant With Stefon Diggs’ Child: Know the Names of Couple’s Children With Their Exes.

The 43-year-old actress, known for her role in Factory Girl, showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer white Givenchy gown, radiating maternal joy on the red carpet.

Sienna Miller Expecting Third Baby

Sienna Miller Reveals Her Baby Bump In Givenchy On The Fashion Awards Red Carpet #FashionAwards25 pic.twitter.com/CeGBstCzwd — LDNFASHION (@LDNfashion) December 1, 2025

She is also mom to 13-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex Tom Sturridge, as well as a 23-month-old daughter with Oli, 28.

As Marlowe prepares to become a big sister once again, Miller previously shared that adjusting to the teen's role as an elder sibling required some time. "Initially, it was a lot for her," she told E! News in June 2024, "and now she is in heaven."

The sisterly bond appears to be mutual, as Miller added that her toddler is "already idolising" Marlowe and "beaming every time she sees her." She noted, "Now that the baby can react, [she] is clearly in love with her big sister."

Miller has never hidden her desire to grow her family further, though she acknowledged the challenges women face conceiving after 40. "The pressure... about kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise," she told Elle UK in April 2022. "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade, that's the headline, or it certainly was for me," as per the outlet.

To plan for the future, Miller froze her eggs to continue expanding her family with more peace of mind. "Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens," she explained. "That kind of existential threat has dissipated," according to E! News.

The news of Miller's pregnancy comes as she continues to embrace motherhood while balancing her acting career and public appearances, celebrating both family and professional milestones.