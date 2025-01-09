Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): 'The Roshans' trailer offers glimpse into Hrithik's family legacy

The OTT platform took to its official Instagram account to share the trailer along with a caption that read, "Music, movie magic, and unforgettable moments. The Roshans open their hearts on their journey in Indian cinema. Watch The Roshans, out 17 January, only on Netflix."

The over three-minute trailer begins with Hrithik Roshan recounting how their surname changed from Nagrath to Roshan because of his grandfather, Roshan Lal Nagrath. Singer Asha Bhosle shares how remarkable it is for a family to have four artists leaving such a legacy. The series also features celebrities including Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who speak about the family's immense impact on the industry.

In the trailer, SRK is seen comparing Rajesh and Rakesh Roshan to Karan and Arjun, while Preity Zinta, Hrithik's 'Koi Mil Gaya' co-star, humorously declines to reveal secrets about him. Ranbir Kapoor describes Hrithik as a "phenomenon". The trailer also touches on how Hrithik evolved from being an introvert to one of Bollywood's biggest stars. "It's a very interesting story how our surname went from Nagrath to Roshan," Hrithik teases in the trailer. The actor also hints at how his quiet nature has often been "misunderstood."

'The Roshans' is directed by Shashi Ranjan. Ranjan has also co-produced the docu-series along with Rakesh Roshan. (ANI)

