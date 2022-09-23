New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Actor Trisha Krishnan dropped a picture with her co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the sets of their upcoming movie 'Ponniyin Selvan' on social media.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Thursday, the 'Khatta Meetha' actor treated fans with a BTS picture, which got viral in no time.

In the picture, the actors were seen dressed in their characters' outfits. The 'Devdas' actor can be seen keeping her arms around Trisha while taking a selfie. The divas looked beautiful as they kept their faces close to each other for a selfie.

Sharing the picture, she wrote "Ash," with a hug emoticon.

Soon after the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and followers chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Gorgeous."

Another comment reads, "Miss world n miss chennai in frame."

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. Fans have been going gaga over her look ever since the poster was released.

On the other hand, Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman.

Apart from Aishwarya and Trisha, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Kennedy John Victor, Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi. Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan. Directed by Mani Ratnam, 'Ponniyin Selvan' is a pan-India film.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010.

The A.R Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts. (ANI)

