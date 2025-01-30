Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Vijay Varma is quite elated about being nominated for IIFA 2025.

He scored two nominations in categories "Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Web Film" and "Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Series for his act in projects 'Murder Mubarak' and 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack'.

Reacting to the nominations, Vijay took to Instagram and penned a thank you note.

"Nominated for IIFA. Both in leading role and supporting role. Thank you," he wrote.

"After my share of winning awards for serial killers, abusive lovers, and gangsters... I'm nominated for a soft-hearted lawyer and a real-life hero pilot. Itna bada character arc toh koi writer bhi nahi likh sakta haha. Long love cinema," he added.

Over the past two years, Vijay Varma has delivered exciting performances. In 2023, he impressed as Inspector Karan Anand in Jaane Jaan, a determined cop in Kaalkoot, and a chilling antagonist in Dahaad. He explored complex emotions in Lust Stories 2 before switching gears in 2024 with Murder Mubarak as Aakash Dogra, a lawyer in a murder mystery. His most recent stint was IC 814, where he portrayed real-life pilot Captain Devi Sharan, showcasing courage under crisis.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen in Matka King and Ul- Jalool- Ishq. (ANI)

