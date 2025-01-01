Bijapur, Jan 1 (PTI) Security personnel on Wednesday recovered 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals from various locations in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

A team of the 168th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and police recovered eight IEDs, each weighing 1 kg, placed beneath a road near a temple in Timapur under the Basaguda police station limits during a Road Opening Party (ROP) exercise.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Memorial: Government Begins Land Identification Process for Setting Up Memorial to Former Prime Minister, in Touch With His Family To Finalize Location.

Separately, a team of the 205th battalion of CRPF's elite CoBRA unit and police recovered two pressure IEDs weighing around 3 kg each placed beneath a road near a nullah between Kondapalli and Chhutwai villages under Tarrem police station limits, officials said.

These IEDs were defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), the official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds First Cabinet Decision of 2025 on Crop Insurance Schemes, Says 'Proud of Our Farmer Sisters and Brothers Who Work Hard To Feed Our Nation'.

Maoists often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)