Patna (Bihar) [India], January 6 (ANI): Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Monday addressed the detention of Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor and others, stating that 43 individuals, including Kishor, were detained for illegally protesting in front of the Gandhi statue in the restricted area of Gandhi Maidan.

"Some people were illegally protesting in front of the Gandhi statue in the restricted area of Gandhi Maidan. An FIR was lodged at Gandhi Maidan PS for illegally protesting in the restricted area. Even after repeated requests and giving sufficient time, the place was not vacated but they did not move from the restricted area," he said.

"Today, 43 people were detained along with Prashant Kishor. 15 vehicles have been seized. After identification, it was found that there 30 out of 43 people were not students. Some of them are claiming to be students, we are verifying that. If anyone tries to protest here again, strict actions will be taken. The matter has been sent to the court...," he added.

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was detained by the Patna Police in the early hours of Monday. He was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike seeking action against the alleged BPSC exam paper leak.

Additionally, Patna Police has vacated the place at Gandhi Maidan where Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was sitting on a fast-unto-death with the protestors. Patna Police also conducted the checking of the vehicles leaving from the Gandhi Maidan.

In its response the Jan Suraaj party which Kishor heads accused the Patna police of high handed behaviour against its supporters and protesting students.

"The police administration tried to break Prashant Kishor's fast by taking him from Gandhi Maidan to AIIMS. After failing to break the fast, the administration is trying to take Prashant Kishore to a new place. The police brutally lathicharged the crowd that had gathered to see Prashant Kishore outside AIIMS.," Jan Suraaj posted on X.

"Patna police is so scared that they are not even able to bring Prashant Kishor to Patna. He has been kept sitting in a community health center in Fatuha for hours," the party said in anothe post on X.

Kishor was observing a fast-unto-death over BPSC irregularities, launched on January 2 in support of the protesting students, who are demanding a cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam. He was taken into an ambulance by the police.

Before being detained, the Jan Suraaj chief said that the party would file a petition in the High Court on January 7 over BPSC irregularities. (ANI)

