Sangli, Jan 7 (PTI) Nineteen students sustained injuries on Tuesday after their bus met with an accident on Ratnagiri-Nagpur road here in Maharashtra, police said.

The incident happened in the morning when a multi-axle truck hit the bus near the Miraj-Tanang intersection Tanang, they said.

The injured students were rushed to a government hospital in Miraj where they were provided treatment. No one received any serious injuries, police said.

All students are from a government residential school in Kavthe Mahakal in the district. They were returning from Miraj after participating in a sports competition.

Police said the driver of the truck has been apprehended.

