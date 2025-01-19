Visuals from the raising day celebrated by NDRF's 1st battalion (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam), January 19 (ANI): The 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) celebrated its 20th Raising Day on Sunday and commemorated two decades of dedicated service to the nation, as per a press release.

Established in 2006, the 1st Battalion plays a crucial role in disaster response across the northeastern states of Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani Congratulate US President-Elect in Washington DC Ahead of Inauguration (Watch Video).

Over the past two decades, the NDRF has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to saving lives and mitigating the impact of disasters, a statement from the release stated.

The 1st Battalion has been instrumental in numerous successful rescue and relief operations which include swift and effective response to the devastating 2019 & 2022 Assam and Tripura floods and a crucial role in the 2021 & 2025 Coal Mine accidents in Meghalaya and Assam, showcasing exemplary professionalism and courage.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Take Stock of Situation After Blaze Gutted Several Tents at Mahakumbh Mela Venue in Prayagraj.

With a track record of saving over 1,23,887 lives, the 1st Battalion NDRF has consistently upheld the highest standards of professionalism and dedication.

The unit's continuous focus on training and capacity building ensures its personnel are well-equipped to handle a wide range of disaster scenarios.

Beyond rescue and relief operations, the 1st Battalion actively engages in community outreach programs, conducting public awareness campaigns and disaster management training for local communities. These efforts aim to enhance community resilience and preparedness for future disasters.

HPS Kandari, Commandant, 1st Battalion, NDRF, commended the bravery, dedication and resilience of the rescue workers, acknowledging their selfless service to the nation.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening disaster management capabilities to ensure a safer and more resilient India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)