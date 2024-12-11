Second edition of International Conference on Infrastructure Development and Sustainability begins at Adani University (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): The second edition of the International Conference on Infrastructure Development and Sustainability (ICIDS) began at Adani University in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday, a release said.

According to the release, the two-day conference aims to discuss the emerging agenda in sustainable infrastructure development, green transition, and financing.

The conference, organised by Adani University, brought together national and international experts from academia, industry experts, and representatives of government agencies to discuss pursuits of infrastructure development that are sustainable, technologically advanced, equitable, and financed through green initiatives.

The conference, which is also aimed at bringing together researchers and academics from India and across the world, discussed the issues surrounding the complex interplay in economic growth, environmental challenges, and social equity for ensuring that infrastructure development shapes the national and global sustainability agenda 2030.

The conference ICIDS 2024 at Adani University was inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp and a rendition of Saraswati Vandana.

Prof. Rachana Gangwar, a professor at Adani University, set the tone for the event with her insightful remarks.

The welcome address was delivered by Prof. Ravi P. Singh, Provost of Adani University.

In his welcome address, Prof. Ravi P. Singh, the Provost of Adani University, emphasised India's incredible progress over the past few years in infrastructure and energy. He highlighted that, as India enters the "Amrit Kaal"--a" transformative period of the next 25 years--the nation is on track to become a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) and emerge as a shining light for the world.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the Book of Abstracts, a compilation of abstracts from the research papers presented during the conference.

The conference compendium titled 'Infrastructure Development: Theory, Practice, and Policy' and published by Routledge Taylor and Francis was also released, which was the publication of selected research papers of the previous conference unveiled in the presence of esteemed guests, research scholars, faculty, and industry experts, added the release. (ANI)

