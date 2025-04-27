Aligarh (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Five inmates lodged in the Aligarh district jail, all convicted of heinous crimes, have cleared Uttar Pradesh Board examinations this year in their first attempt, officials said Sunday.

According to jail officials, three of them passed the class 10th examination and two of them cleared the class 12th examination.

The results of these prisoners have thus opened a fresh window of hope for other prisoners, Jail Superintendent Brijendra Yadav said.

Yadav told reporters that all five inmates are aged between 25 and 28 years. One of them is charged with murder, while three others are charged under POSCO Act for having raped minors. The fifth has been booked in a case of acid attack.

"All the prisoners are under trial," he said. This year's results could well turn out to be a watershed moment in the lives of these prisoners because they now see a glimmer of hope of leading a normal life after serving their terms.

Yadav said, "They (inmates) are now hoping to continue their studies through distance education courses and we will be encouraging them in their attempts."

This comes as the UP Board released the 12th board examination results on Friday. In an impressive result, 91 out of 94 prisoners from different jails across the state have passed the examination.

