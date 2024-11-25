New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the party has not fulfilled the promises it made.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Vijender Gupta noted that AAP legislators have failed to deliver their duties.

"... AAP has failed at governing Delhi and has not fulfilled the promises it made to the people. The mismanagement in Delhi and the irregularities in governance prove that AAP legislators have failed in their duties; that's why Arvind Kejriwal ji is changing them, Delhi Assembly LoP Vijender Gupta said.

"The time has come for this government to go," he added.

The elections in Delhi are due early next year.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the opposition parties and said that those parties, which used to abuse the AAP for its freebie schemes, are now using the same schemes to get votes across the country.

"The AAP government is completing 10 years in Delhi, and the kind of work that happened here is being discussed in every corner of the country. Those parties who used to abuse us for our schemes are using the same schemes to seek votes across the country," Kejriwal said while addressing a Dangal program organized in Karala village of the Mundka assembly constituency.

Lauding the AAP government in Delhi, Kejriwal said Delhi receives free electricity and water as the government works for the poor.

"We have worked for the poor, lower-middle, and middle-class people. Also, we worked on the infrastructural development. We made electricity and water free for the poor and middle class. We made such schools that you won't find anywhere. Over 4 lakh students from private schools got themselves enrolled in government schools. We opened mohalla clinics for the people. We made buses free for women. Delhi has electricity for 24 hours. There is no other place that has 24 hours of electricity," he added. (ANI)

