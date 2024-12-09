New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a crucial meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Monday, chaired by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

According to AAP, the agenda of the meeting will center around finalizing the party's list of candidates, with a particular focus on selecting individuals who can effectively represent AAP in various constituencies across Delhi.

The meeting today at 11:30 am will focus on finalizing candidate names and likely release the second list of AAP candidates.

In view of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP women's wing is organising small-scale meetings in all 70 constituencies of Delhi to directly interact with women and communicate the welfare schemes which the AAP-led Delhi government has provided for women, a press release stated.

According to the release, AAP has formed 5,000 women's groups, with each group comprising eight members. Each group is tasked with connecting with ten women.

These groups hold three to four meetings daily to ensure the success of the campaign.

During these meetings, women are informed about the initiatives by AAP Convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government and the benefits women have received from these programs.

They are also told about the lack of facilities for women in states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the party continues to strengthen its position ahead of the elections, the second list of candidates is likely to include key names and potential new faces, as AAP seeks to maintain its dominance in Delhi's political landscape.

This PAC meeting comes at a time when AAP's election machinery is working to establish its strategy for retaining power in Delhi, with Arvind Kejriwal at the forefront of the decision-making process.

Earlier on Sunday, AAP announced the members of the Screening Committees for the upcoming local body elections in Punjab.

According to the list released by AAP, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been made Minister in charge of screening Committee Amritsar, Lal Chand Kataruchakk has been made Minister in charge of screening Committee Balachaur, Harjot Singh Bains has been made Minister charge of screening Committee Bagha Purana, Laljit Singh Bhullar has been made Minister Incharge of screening Committee Baba Bakala, Barinder Kumar Goyal has been made Minister Incharge of screening Committee Patiala, Harbhajan Singh ETO has been made Minister Incharge of screening Committee Jalandhar among other.

Elections to five municipal corporations 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21. (ANI)

