Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) The AAP's decisive victory in the bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab proved that people continue to place their trust in the ruling party and its vision, said state unit president Aman Arora on Sunday.

The AAP wrested Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal Assembly segments while the Congress won the Barnala seat in the November 20 bypolls, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

Arora, who is also the Cabinet minister, thanked the people of Punjab for giving the AAP candidates a decisive win in three out of the four constituencies in the bypolls.

"This result proves that the people of Punjab continue to place their trust in the AAP's leadership and its vision for a corruption-free government," he said.

Arora was flanked by party working president Amansher Singh Sharry Kalsi, cabinet ministers Harjot Bains and Harbhajan Singh, MP Malvinder Singh Kang, MLA Devinderjit Singh Laddi Dhos and other senior leaders.

Arora further said the victory reflects the people's strong support for the AAP's commitment to improving Punjab's healthcare, education and employment opportunities while eradicating corruption.

He said the AAP has been successful in bringing revolutionary changes to the state such as free electricity, nearly 48,000 job opportunities on merit, and investments in the education and healthcare sectors.

Arora said the wives of Congress leaders Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were defeated in their home constituencies.

The AAP's victory represents the collective strength of the party, which is bigger than any individual, he pointed out.

Responding to a question, Arora said the Congress is no longer a unified party but is now "fragmented into multiple factions" led by Partap Singh Bajwa, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Randhawa, each focused on its own interests rather than the party's collective goals.

He said the AAP secured a decisive victory despite some initial misconceptions about the party's chances, especially in urban areas.

The AAP garnered a 46 per cent vote share in the four constituencies, with the Congress at 33 per cent and the BJP trailing far behind with only 10 per cent, added Arora.

