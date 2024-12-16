New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, highlighting key issues related to higher education and students, including demands for an increase in 'Fellowship' and centralization of Common University Entrance Test (CUET), according to an official press release.

The memorandum focused on crucial matters such as scholarships, fellowships, entrance examinations, commercialization of education, student union elections, and administrative reforms in universities.

ABVP demanded an immediate increase in the amount of the Non-NET Fellowship, which has remained stagnant at Rs 8,000/- since 2011, and its extension to state universities. It also emphasized the need to extend the deadline for uploading certificates on the UGC Fellowship Portal and called for a significant increase in the number of scholarships in line with the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education, as per the release.

The ABVP urged the UGC to implement the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) as a centralized admission process across all universities, ensuring uniform application fees. It also called for regularization of the academic calendars for undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs and controlling the rising application fees for admission tests.

Highlighting concerns over the commercialization, corruption, and monopolization in private universities, ABVP demanded the introduction of central legislation to curb these practices. It also appealed for a halt to the annual hikes in tuition fees by central universities and the rollback of the financial autonomy granted under the guise of "graded autonomy."

ABVP advocated for direct elections for student unions in educational institutions and stressed the need for a National Students' Union Act to streamline the conduct of student unions and their elections. It further demanded student representation on academic and administrative councils of universities.

Additionally, ABVP urged for robust measures to prevent violence, harassment, and substance abuse on campuses.

The delegation also called on the Ministry of Education to expedite the appointment of vacant Vice-Chancellor and full-time Registrar posts to ensure the efficient functioning of institutions.

According to the release, the UGC responded positively, acknowledging ABVP's suggestions as student-centric and assuring swift action. The Commission committed to expediting the release of post-doctoral fellowships, increasing the number of fellowships, and simplifying administrative processes. It also emphasized strengthening the CUET process and implementing a common admission process soon.

Virendra Singh Solanki, ABVP's National General Secretary, stated that immediate steps must be taken to reform the higher education system. He stressed that addressing students' concerns and providing them with a conducive and meaningful academic environment should be a priority for the government and relevant stakeholders.

Through this memorandum, ABVP has called upon the UGC to act promptly to safeguard students' interests and secure their academic future. (ANI)

